Overview

Dr. Pandurang Chillal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences|Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences|Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences|Karnataka Medical College, India|Karnataka Medical College, India|Karnataka Medical College, India and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Chillal works at Statland Medical Group in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.