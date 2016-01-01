Dr. Bhandari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panambur Bhandari, MD
Overview
Dr. Panambur Bhandari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Naa LLC225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 700, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (610) 202-7938
-
2
Ulrf Reproductive Endocrinology401 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhandari?
About Dr. Panambur Bhandari, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1326493461
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhandari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Dr. Bhandari has seen patients for Hand Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.