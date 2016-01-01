Overview

Dr. Panambur Bhandari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Bhandari works at Kleinert, Kutz and Associates Hand Care Center, PLLC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.