Dr. Zenetos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panagiotis Zenetos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Panagiotis Zenetos, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7605Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Queens Radiology PC2308 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 224-9094
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
first time with him today and I must say that i have ALOT of doctors that treat me for liver transplant issues and many others. Dr. Zenetos is right up there with the best doctors ive been to. Hes caring and has a great bed side manner, He gets to the pain issue and understands the frustrations that come along with dealing in pain. I think we will have a good relationship. I recommend him highly
About Dr. Panagiotis Zenetos, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1548200967
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zenetos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zenetos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zenetos has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zenetos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zenetos speaks Greek.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zenetos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zenetos.
