Overview

Dr. Panagiotis Papageorgiou, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Emerson Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Papageorgiou works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.