Dr. Panagiotis Papageorgiou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papageorgiou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Panagiotis Papageorgiou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Panagiotis Papageorgiou, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Emerson Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Papageorgiou works at
Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-8800
-
2
New England Deaconess Hospital Esrd185 Pilgrim Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Emerson Hospital
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papageorgiou?
Dr. Papageorgiou truly cares for his patients. I am happy to be under his care!
About Dr. Panagiotis Papageorgiou, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1689664583
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papageorgiou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papageorgiou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papageorgiou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papageorgiou works at
Dr. Papageorgiou has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papageorgiou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Papageorgiou speaks Greek.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Papageorgiou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papageorgiou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papageorgiou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papageorgiou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.