Dr. Panagiotis Mitropoulos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitropoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Panagiotis Mitropoulos, DO
Overview
Dr. Panagiotis Mitropoulos, DO is a Dermatologist in Heathrow, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Mitropoulos works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow120 International Pkwy Ste 240, Heathrow, FL 32746 Directions (407) 589-7501Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitropoulos?
As usual, very little wait for Dr. M. Always cordial and listens to you. Been to him several times over the years and has always been satisfied.
About Dr. Panagiotis Mitropoulos, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Male
- 1538283502
Education & Certifications
- NOVA Southeastern Univ/North Broward Hosp District
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitropoulos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitropoulos accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mitropoulos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mitropoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitropoulos works at
Dr. Mitropoulos has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitropoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mitropoulos speaks Greek.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitropoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitropoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitropoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitropoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.