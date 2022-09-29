Dr. Panagiotis Manolas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manolas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Panagiotis Manolas, MD
Dr. Panagiotis Manolas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Emu Health8340 Woodhaven Blvd, Glendale, NY 11385
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My wife presented at an emergency room with upper stomach pain, fever, and lethargy. Dr Manolas and the team at Lennox Hill assessed her with care, plenty of information, and the perfect combination of aggression and patience. Dr Manolas was extremely thorough, performed a Cholecystectomy and brought in a GI surgeon to immediately follow his lead, and perform a bile duct clean-up with another scope. My wife is working through recovery and is feeling much better. Dr. Manolas' affect and approach with my wife, as a patient, was kind, full of both seriousness and humor, and was very open with the quantitative data he was evaluating, and the potential approaches to the problem. He kept me in the loop before, during, and after the surgery - and kept us calm in the face of ambiguity. I can not overstate how professional and personally outstanding he was (as was the team of Anesthesiologists and Nurses). Amazing work. There is still recovery ahead of us, but we are optimistic!
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French, Greek and Spanish
- Male
- 1720050701
- Meth Hospital
- University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Manolas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manolas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manolas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manolas works at
Dr. Manolas has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Lipomas and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manolas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manolas speaks French, Greek and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Manolas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manolas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manolas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manolas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.