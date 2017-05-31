Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamina Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamina Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Burlington, NC.

Locations
Alamance Dermatology P.A.480 W Webb Ave, Burlington, NC 27217 Directions (336) 226-8000
Catholic Health Partners4700 E Galbraith Rd Ste 105, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 924-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I cannot believe how easy this was. I lucked out as there was a cancellation so I got in sooner than I expected. From prior dermatology experiences (not with the Mercy docs but elsewhere) I assumed I would be waiting in the reception area anywhere from 45 to 60 minutes. It was barely 5! Hands down the best experience I have had with a dermatologist in almost 10 years! RECOMMEND HIGHLY!
About Dr. Pamina Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1396760815
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kim has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Itchy Skin and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.