Dr. Pamelynn Esperanza, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pamelynn Esperanza, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Esperanza works at Weill Cornell Psychiatry Specialty Center in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Hosp-westchester Div
    21 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

About Dr. Pamelynn Esperanza, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669636148
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • RUSH UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pamelynn Esperanza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esperanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Esperanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Esperanza works at Weill Cornell Psychiatry Specialty Center in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Esperanza’s profile.

Dr. Esperanza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esperanza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esperanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esperanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

