Overview

Dr. Pamela Yung, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Yung works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

