Dr. Pamela Yung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Yung, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Yung, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Yung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uw Medicine Factoria Clinic13231 SE 36th St Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yung?
About Dr. Pamela Yung, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386729119
Education & Certifications
- U Mo-Kc Truman East
- Rush-Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yung works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.