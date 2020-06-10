See All General Surgeons in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Pamela Wright, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pamela Wright, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Wright works at Pamela A. Wright M.d. LLC in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pamela A. Wright M.d. LLC
    6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 3700, Bethesda, MD 20817 (301) 530-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 10, 2020
    Jun 10, 2020
Five stars are not enough to express my gratitude for such a highly skilled and empathetic surgeon. Dr. Wright is an excellent communicator who really lets you know what's up with clarity and kindness. I wish every doctor would be like her.
    — Jun 10, 2020
    About Dr. Pamela Wright, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982750311
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright works at Pamela A. Wright M.d. LLC in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Wright’s profile.

    Dr. Wright has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

