Overview

Dr. Pamela Wright, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at Pamela A. Wright M.d. LLC in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.