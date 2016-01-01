See All Pediatricians in Woodland, CA
Dr. Pamela Verder-Bautista, MD

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pamela Verder-Bautista, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Verder-Bautista works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Pamela Verder-Bautista, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • 1558396028
Education & Certifications

  • Childrens Medical Center
  • Mt Sinai Mc
Medical Education
  • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pamela Verder-Bautista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verder-Bautista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Verder-Bautista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Verder-Bautista works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Verder-Bautista’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Verder-Bautista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verder-Bautista.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verder-Bautista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verder-Bautista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.