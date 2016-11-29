See All Family Doctors in Clinton Township, MI
Family Medicine
5 (9)
Overview

Dr. Pamela Valka, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Valka works at McLaren Macomb-Warren Family & Internal Medicine in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    McLaren Macomb - Clinton Township Family Medicine
    37399 Garfield Rd Ste 203, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-2911
    EPIC Health
    18463 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 336-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Nov 29, 2016
    About Dr. Pamela Valka, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1174521207
    Education & Certifications

    • Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
    • Mount Clemens Genl
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine
