Dr. Valka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Valka, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pamela Valka, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Valka works at
McLaren Macomb - Clinton Township Family Medicine37399 Garfield Rd Ste 203, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 228-2911
EPIC Health18463 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221 Directions (248) 336-4000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I have been a patient of hers for about 15 years now my parents and sister are also patients at the office as well. I started seeing her because my husband recommended her, and that was before we were married. She has delivered both my children and watched them grow up thus far. They are 12 and 9 they love her just as much as I do. I love the fact that I did not have to find a different OB and pediatrician she does/did it all. She has as well as the whole office always made me feel comfortable.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1174521207
- Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
- Mount Clemens Genl
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Valka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valka works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Valka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.