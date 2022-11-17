See All Pediatricians in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Pamela Trout, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pamela Trout, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Dr. Trout works at Doc PAM in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doc PAM
    Doc PAM
201 N Lakemont Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792
(321) 203-4410
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 17, 2022
We love Dr. Trout. 5 kids- 2 have been seen since they were babies. Teaches the kids important concepts when we are in office. Takes the time to break everything down and make sure you understand what is going on. Will find other "fixes" before prescribing. Drive thru flu shots, sticker pops, freezy spray. What's not to love!
    About Dr. Pamela Trout, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467499384
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Trout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Trout has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Trout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

