Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (18)
Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Traisak works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cooper Bone & Joint Institute
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste 203 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis
Limb Pain
Osteoporosis
Bone Density Scan
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Point Injection
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Behçet's Disease
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Dermatomyositis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fever
Gout
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Polymyositis
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spondylitis
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Trigger Finger
Vasculitis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    3.9
    May 19, 2020
    I love Dr. Traisak! She is very attentive. She really listens to you when you speak. She always gives you options that would best suit your needs. She asks questions to all of the facts. Love her!
    Marsha Barnes — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1679734503
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traisak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Traisak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Traisak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Traisak works at Cooper University Health Care in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Traisak’s profile.

    Dr. Traisak has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traisak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Traisak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traisak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traisak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traisak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

