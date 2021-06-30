Dr. Pamela Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Strickland, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Strickland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with Huntington Memorial Hospital
Dr. Strickland works at
Locations
UAB Multispecialty Clinic - Breast Health4160 Carmichael Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 747-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strickland and staff were very, kind, compassionate and top notch. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Pamela Strickland, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- UT Southwestern
Dr. Strickland works at
Dr. Strickland has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strickland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
