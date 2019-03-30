Dr. Pamela Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Stone, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Stone was great about answering my questions. She never explained things in a condescending manner but made me feel we were a team. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Pamela Stone, MD
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|Usc/ Kenneth Norris Cancer Hospital
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stone speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.