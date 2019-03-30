See All Oncologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Pamela Stone, MD

Oncology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Pamela Stone, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Stone works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen
    200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Skin Screenings
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Skin Screenings

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Skin Screenings
Cervical Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Dysplasia
Chemotherapy
Dilation and Curettage
Endometrial Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
In-Office Urodynamic Testing
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy
Kidney Cancer
Nodular Lymphoma
Ovarian Cysts
Pancreatic Cancer
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Exams
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids

Mar 30, 2019
Dr. Stone was great about answering my questions. She never explained things in a condescending manner but made me feel we were a team. I recommend her highly.
— Mar 30, 2019
About Dr. Pamela Stone, MD

  Oncology
  23 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  Female
  1144421009
Education & Certifications

  University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|Usc/ Kenneth Norris Cancer Hospital
  University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
  University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
  UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
Hospital Affiliations

  Goshen Health Hospital
  Good Samaritan Medical Center
  Saint Joseph Hospital

