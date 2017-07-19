Dr. Stimler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Stimler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Stimler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Stimler works at
Locations
Pamela Stimler Sacker MD9920 4th Ave Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 921-4500
Renee Lefland MD PC877 Stewart Ave Ste 25, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-0404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice woman, professional, and definitely cares about her patients
About Dr. Pamela Stimler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366463820
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stimler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stimler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stimler speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stimler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stimler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stimler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stimler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.