See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Pamela St Clair, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Pamela St Clair, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pamela St Clair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. St Clair works at Sunrise Pediatrics Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Pediatrics
    3061 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 254-5437
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada LLC
    1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 10A, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 766-5437
  3. 3
    Good Night Pediatrics Nevada
    2651 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 101D, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 939-6800
  4. 4
    Sunrise Pediatrics
    7200 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 820-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. St Clair?

    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. St. Clair is well-educated, informative, kind, and thoughtful. The doctor gave my daughter hope, so she gave her admiration and gratitude.
    Jazz — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pamela St Clair, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pamela St Clair, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. St Clair to family and friends

    Dr. St Clair's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. St Clair

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pamela St Clair, MD.

    About Dr. Pamela St Clair, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467575332
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. St Clair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. St Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Clair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Clair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Clair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pamela St Clair, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.