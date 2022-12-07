Dr. St Clair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela St Clair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela St Clair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. St Clair works at
Locations
1
Sunrise Pediatrics3061 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 254-5437Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 6:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada LLC1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 10A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 766-5437
3
Good Night Pediatrics Nevada2651 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 101D, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 939-6800
4
Sunrise Pediatrics7200 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 820-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. St. Clair is well-educated, informative, kind, and thoughtful. The doctor gave my daughter hope, so she gave her admiration and gratitude.
About Dr. Pamela St Clair, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1467575332
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Clair accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Clair works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. St Clair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Clair.
