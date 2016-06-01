Dr. Pamela Sohoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Sohoni, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Sohoni, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sohoni works at
Locations
-
1
St Mary Mercy Outpatient Psychiatric Services2006 Hogback Rd Ste 1, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 786-2315
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohoni?
We chose Dr. Sohoni because she was highly recommended by our school counselor and some of our friends. We were not disappointed. Between Dr. Sohoni and a clinician, they were able to help our daughter get through some challenging times. Dr. Sohoni had a good understanding of our daughter's issues and helped us with strategies. Today, our daughter is doing so much better thanks to Dr. Sohoni!
About Dr. Pamela Sohoni, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1043370364
Education & Certifications
- AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohoni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohoni works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.