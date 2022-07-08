Overview

Dr. Pamela Santamaria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center and Chi Health Immanuel.



Dr. Santamaria works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Omaha, NE with other offices in Papillion, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.