Dr. Pamela Roussos, MD

Family Medicine
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pamela Roussos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Roussos works at Olive Tree Wellness Center in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Locations

    Olive Tree Wellness Center
    1146 OLIVEWOOD DR, Merced, CA 95348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 723-0019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2020
    I love, love Dr. Roussos! She is an awesome doctor. A very caring, genuine and concerned professional. I’m never rushed, nor is there a long office waiting time. Her manual healing technique is “one-of-a-kind”. Staff there is great, always with a welcoming smile. I’m sooo happy I found Dr. Roussos! ??
    Baboo — Jul 31, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Pamela Roussos, MD
    About Dr. Pamela Roussos, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    • 1275612038
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Merced Med Center
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Roussos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roussos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roussos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roussos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roussos works at Olive Tree Wellness Center in Merced, CA. View the full address on Dr. Roussos’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roussos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roussos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roussos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roussos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

