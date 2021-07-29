See All Dermatologists in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD

Dermatology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD is a Dermatologist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.

Dr. Rousseau works at PAMELA A. ROUSSEAU, M.D., P.A. in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Martin Schiff, MD
Dr. Martin Schiff, MD
8 (63)
View Profile
Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD
Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD
10 (1226)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Kaufmann, MD
Dr. Mark Kaufmann, MD
6 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Dermatology of West Broward LLC
    8035 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 748-9196

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Hives
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rousseau?

    Jul 29, 2021
    This was told by Dolores lazzaro dr Rousseau is the first dr to call you back and not the secretary. She talks to you until you understand your problem she is the best had helped me tremendously and I Would recommend her to everyone
    Dolores lazzaro — Jul 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rousseau to family and friends

    Dr. Rousseau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rousseau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD.

    About Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326103763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rousseau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rousseau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rousseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rousseau works at PAMELA A. ROUSSEAU, M.D., P.A. in Sunrise, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rousseau’s profile.

    Dr. Rousseau has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rousseau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousseau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousseau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rousseau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rousseau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.