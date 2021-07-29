Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rousseau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD
Dr. Pamela Rousseau, MD is a Dermatologist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.
Integrated Dermatology of West Broward LLC8035 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 748-9196
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This was told by Dolores lazzaro dr Rousseau is the first dr to call you back and not the secretary. She talks to you until you understand your problem she is the best had helped me tremendously and I Would recommend her to everyone
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1326103763
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Dermatology
Dr. Rousseau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rousseau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rousseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rousseau has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rousseau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousseau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousseau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rousseau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rousseau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.