Dr. Pamela Rand, MD

Dermatology
5 (3)
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pamela Rand, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.

Dr. Rand works at SANTA MONICA MEDICAL PLAZA in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Create Cures Foundation
    1260 15th St Ste 1109, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 395-5635

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Cellulitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Cellulitis

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rand to family and friends

  Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  Staff friendliness and courteousness
  Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

  Level of trust in provider's decisions
  How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  How well provider listens and answers questions
  Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

About Dr. Pamela Rand, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 47 years of experience
  • English
  • 1942450812
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
  • Anatomic Pathology and Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rand works at SANTA MONICA MEDICAL PLAZA in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rand’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rand.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.