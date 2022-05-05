Overview

Dr. Pamela Rama, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Rama works at Baptist Beaches in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.