Dr. Pamela Quinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Quinn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center and Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Dr. Quinn works at
Locations
Decatur Neurology PC1215 7th St SE Ste 260, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 973-4885
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quinn has been very understanding about my arthritic pain and has provided medication to alleviate the pain when my Rheumatologist would not.
About Dr. Pamela Quinn, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457341638
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quinn speaks French.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.