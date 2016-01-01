See All Pediatricians in Saint Petersburg, FL
Overview

Dr. Pamela Patranella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Patranella works at Fifth Ave. Pediatrics PA in Saint Petersburg, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fifth Ave. Pediatrics PA
    2855 5th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 323-2727

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Pamela Patranella, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568444909
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patranella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patranella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patranella works at Fifth Ave. Pediatrics PA in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Patranella’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patranella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patranella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patranella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patranella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

