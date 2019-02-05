Dr. Pamela Paley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Paley, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Paley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Paley works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Medical Center & Clinics1135 116th Ave NE Ste 200 Fl 2, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paley?
Dr Paley saved my life by knowing exactly what treatment I needed and her care pre, during and after has been invaluable to myself and my husband
About Dr. Pamela Paley, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1861444853
Education & Certifications
- U MN
- Duke University
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paley works at
Dr. Paley has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Paley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.