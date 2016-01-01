Dr. Pamela Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Oliver, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Oliver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Novant Health WomanCare - Winston-Salem114 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7698
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pamela Oliver, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1063456929
Education & Certifications
- North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.