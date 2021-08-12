Overview

Dr. Pamela Ojha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ojha works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.