Overview

Dr. Pamela Novosel, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC.



Dr. Novosel works at AZALEA GYNECOLOGY in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.