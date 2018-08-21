Dr. Pamela Noel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Noel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Noel, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay5504 Gateway Blvd Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 588-8293
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 608-4827
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Noel saved my mother’s life. After a 6-7 month bout with c differential colitis we met Dr. Noel. In less than 2 weeks she had it gone. Dr. Noel has always been responsive in preventing a recurrence whenever my mother has had to take antibiotics. I can’t thank her enough for her kind and competent treatment.
About Dr. Pamela Noel, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1972764710
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.