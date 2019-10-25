Dr. Pamela Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Ng, MD is a Dermatologist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Ng works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 986-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ng is incredibly helpful, kind, professional & understanding. Answers all your questions, interested in helping you with your needs. I Highly recommend Dr Ng for all your Derm needs. Staff is also professional, helpful, kind & patient.
About Dr. Pamela Ng, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1184771099
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
