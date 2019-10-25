Overview

Dr. Pamela Ng, MD is a Dermatologist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Ng works at Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.