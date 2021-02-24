Dr. Pamela Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Myers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Del Nordeste and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
-
1
Pamela A Myers MD / Boynton Quality Medical Center11082 S Military Trl, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 740-3299
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Myers?
I was looking for a local Doctor and my friend told me about Dr. Myers. I told her I had read some of her bad reviews and I wasn't sure. She told me to just try her and judge for myself. I WAS SO SO IMPRESSED!!! She takes her time and does not rush thru the visit. She listened to everything I had to say. Also I got my appointment right away. I did have to wait some but it was well worth it. I can not understand why the negative reviews are left but I am glad I took my friends advise.
About Dr. Pamela Myers, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104860105
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Universidad Nacional Del Nordeste
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.