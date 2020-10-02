Overview

Dr. Pamela Musacchia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.



Dr. Musacchia works at Ochsner Health Center - Marrero in Marrero, LA with other offices in Chalmette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.