Dr. Pamela Moss, MD
Dr. Pamela Moss, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Pamela F. Moss M.d.111 State Route 31 Ste 224, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 237-4668
How was your appointment with Dr. Moss?
We have been seeing Dr. Moss for 3 years now and she has been very supportive and helpful in managing my daughter's anxiety disorder. We have certainly had some ups and downs during treatment and I appreciate the time Dr. Moss has taken to explain things to us and put my own fears and anxiety at ease.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
