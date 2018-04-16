Overview

Dr. Pamela Morris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Morris works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.