Dr. Pamela Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Morris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Just EXCELLENT! Caring, knowledgeable, thought leader. Not judgmental - just provides "best in class "medical care.
About Dr. Pamela Morris, MD
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.