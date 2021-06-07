Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Moore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sophia Rahman MD PLLC6300 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 867-1803Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Dr. Moore is a wonderful doctor, she takes the time with you, and I never leave her office feeling like I was rushed! I would highly recommend Dr. Moore!
About Dr. Pamela Moore, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1598838435
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.