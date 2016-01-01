Dr. Pamela Meyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Meyer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Meyer, DO is a dermatologist in Hellertown, PA. She currently practices at MEYER, PAMELA L DO, PC. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Meyer, Pamela L Do, PC32 Kichline Ave, Hellertown, PA 18055 Directions (484) 851-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
About Dr. Pamela Meyer, DO
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
