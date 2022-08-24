Overview

Dr. Pamela Merino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Merino works at Dr. Oscar Hernandez in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.