Dr. Pamela Mehta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Resilience Orthopedics2430 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 559-3888Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Good Samaritan Hospital
The burning question is...why didn't I go see Dr. Mehta earlier?!? My quality of life has improved significantly since I first sought her care. As it turns out, she didn't treat me directly (yet). Instead, she took the time to thoroughly understand my situation and referred me to two specialists who I have been seeing since. She explained her recommendations in a way that made me comfortable. She made herself available for follow-up questions and checked in on me periodically to make sure that I was getting the care that I needed. The specialists that she referred me to made time for me in their busy, over-booked schedules because they respect her and her patients. My journey with Dr. Mehta had been great so far and I am so thrilled that I found her. If you are suffering mobility issues or debilitating pain, make time to see her. You'll be glad you did.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1841571411
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
