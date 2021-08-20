Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela McPherson, MD
Dr. Pamela McPherson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0050
I love Dr McPherson she helped me overcome my battles as a child when I thought I lost myself. I’m now in college going to do the same thing she’s doing to help other children which is getting my psychology degree, she has made me who I am today.
About Dr. Pamela McPherson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194761163
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
