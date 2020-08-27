Dr. Pamela Maskara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maskara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Maskara, MD
Dr. Pamela Maskara, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Maskara Pamela MD225 Main St Ste 104, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 227-7530
I've been seeing Dr. Maskara for nearly 12 years to manage my Bipolar and depression. She is wonderful, empathetic and insightful. Unfortunately, I moved to Los Angeles and I will miss her.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
