Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Lopez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 215-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
About Dr. Pamela Lopez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1922444611
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.