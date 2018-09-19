Dr. Pamela Lockwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Lockwood, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Lockwood, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Cincinnati Med Center
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10200 Alliance Rd Ste 150, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 891-0650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lockwood was my doctor for close to 20 years. Her humanity was enormous. Unfortunately for her patients, she retired in June 2018.
About Dr. Pamela Lockwood, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1215088695
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati Med Center
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lockwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lockwood accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lockwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockwood.
