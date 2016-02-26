Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 246-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am totally & completely satisfied with the level of care & professionalism displayed by Dr. Levine. I heartedly recommend her to anyone with any kind of hand problem. She is a shining light.
About Dr. Pamela Levine, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770567737
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
