Dr. Pamela Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.



Dr. Levine works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.