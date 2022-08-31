Dr. Pamela Landon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Landon, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Landon, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital.
Dr. Landon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute3415 Mcintosh Cir, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-4000
-
2
Utica Park Clinic -bell Building III1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 579-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landon?
She is a great doctor always answers questions and takes time to listen
About Dr. Pamela Landon, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1477500700
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico
- U New Mexico
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landon works at
Dr. Landon has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Landon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.