Dr. Pamela Kurey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downingtown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 77 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335 Directions (610) 692-3434
Chester County Obgyn Associates404 McFarlan Rd Ste 301, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 692-3434
Womens Speciality Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg D, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 692-3434
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Kurey! She delivered both my babies!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Kurey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurey has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.