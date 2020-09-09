See All Dermatologists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Pamela Kennedy, MD

Dermatology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Pamela Kennedy, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Kennedy works at KENNEDY DERMATOLOGY AND AESTHETICS in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pamela S. Kennedy, MD, P.A.
    1355 Thomaswood Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 656-4555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital
  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital Healthplan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 09, 2020
    Absolutely the best customer service I've ever experienced! Amazing office staff from check-in on!!!
    Beverly Whittet — Sep 09, 2020
    About Dr. Pamela Kennedy, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245296318
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    • Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kennedy works at KENNEDY DERMATOLOGY AND AESTHETICS in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kennedy’s profile.

    Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

