Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Kaw works at Eye Health Center Of Troy in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Health Center Of Troy
    451 Hoosick St, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 274-3390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blindness
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blindness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blindness
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  Drusen
Dry Eyes
  Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  Glaucoma
Headache
  Headache
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  Lazy Eye
Migraine
  Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blepharoplasty
Blepharorrhaphy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exophoria
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Test
  Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Strabismus Surgery
Stye
  Stye
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Dr Kaw is AMAZING!! Very patient and gentle and really knows her stuff. We have been bringing our children for the last 15 years to see her. We also see her ourselves. Dr Kaw makes sure that you understand everything going on before you leave her office and is very responsive if you have a question afterwards. She performed double eye surgery on our oldest and I knew he was in the best hands that he could be. She is a wonderful doctor with a fantastic bedside manner. The front office staff are also very helpful and we have never had a rude experience with them either. There is also an optician on sight if you want to get glasses there and there is quite a vast selection. Not too mention my oldest was ALWAYS breaking his glasses while playing and they were always available and ready to fix them for him. Strongly recommend ??????????
    Courtney Williams — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518919661
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center/South Clinical
    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaw accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaw has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

