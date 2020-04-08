Overview

Dr. Pamela Kasenetz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Kasenetz works at Falls Church Medical Center in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.